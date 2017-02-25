Council For Higher Secondary Education, Odisha Finalizes 1106 Test Centres For Class 12 Board Exams

New Delhi: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has finalised a total of 1106 examination centres for conducting class 12 exam this year. Last year the exam was conducted at 1091 centres. The Council has also decided to adopt heavy security measures around the exam centres before and after the exam in order to avoid any untoward event and practice during the exam. The state government has also decided to form a five-tier squad system to keep malpractices in check during the exam.
Apart from the squads, the government has also decided to form district and zonal level teams which will conduct raids at the exam centres. The Department of Higher Education (DHE) will also form a separate team which will conduct surprise checks at exam centres so as to minimize the risk of cheating and misconduct.
DHE will also form 30 flying squads for every district and each squad will be managed by a District level Consultant (DLC). The state has been divided into three different zones - Southern zone (Berhampur), Northern zone (Baripada), and Western zone (Sambalpur). DHE has also assigned a Deputy Secretary for each zone. Every squad is supposed to cover a minimum of two colleges every day.
The state board exam for Class 12 will begin on March 6, 2017 in the morning session that is from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. This year more than 3 lakh students are due to appear for the board exams in four different streams. The practical exam for plus two students has already been concluded in January 2017.
