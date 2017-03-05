Couldn't Complete Degree Within Time? Delhi University Not To Give Any Chance

The Delhi University has decided to do away with the "special chance" provision for students who could not complete their degrees within stipulated time. The "special chance" provision allowed students who left their studies midway to appear for pending exams even years later if they could justify their absence. The Executive Council (EC), the supreme decision-making body of the university, last week decided to scrap the provision saying the students must complete their degrees on time."Students are here to study. Why can't they complete their degrees on time?" an EC member asked.He said in case of any "reasonable" issue forcing students to take a break- like health reasons or marriage-they already get a 'span time' to complete it."There is no need for any chance beyond that," he said.The 'span time' provision allows students extra time to complete their degrees.Thus, as per DU norms, undergraduate students need to finish their degrees inside six years while post-graduate degrees must do it inside four years from the date of enrolment.The Council said there were logistical issues too as the examination branch was finding it difficult to maintain the records for longer period."It is not only unprofessional but also puts undue pressure on the examination office," the member said.The provision, which has been a matter of debate in the varsity for over a decade, was done away with in 2012, but was brought back following protests from students.Following the 2012 withdrawal of the scheme, a group of 32 students had approached the Delhi High Court requesting they be allowed to avail it.The court had then directed the DU to consider their requests.Click here for more Education News