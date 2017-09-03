Copenhagen University Begins Course On Beyonce Students at Copenhagen University will study about 'Beyonce' coming academic year. The class titled "Beyonce, Gender and Race" is being offered by The Department of Arts and Cultural Studies and will be taught in much the same way as any other culture and literature class.

Students at Copenhagen University will study about 'Beyonce' coming academic year. The class titled "Beyonce, Gender and Race" is being offered by The Department of Arts and Cultural Studies and will be taught in much the same way as any other culture and literature class.



"One of the goals [of the class] is to introduce black feminist thought, which is not well known in Scandinavia. We want to explore the kind of entity feminism is," Erik Steinskog told TV2.



The Professor said that considering Beyonce's immense popularity as a pop-artist today, one cannot ignore her relevance in the contemporary times.



The class has been received positively by students and has already been shifted to a large lecture hall on accounts of the number of students who have registered for the course. As per the University's campus magazine, the class has reached maximum registration limit.



Copenhagen University is not the first to offer a course on Beyonce. Rutgers University in New Jersey had launched a Beyoncé course few years ago.



