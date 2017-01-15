Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2017) Admit Cards Will Be Released Soon; Check Details Here

EMAIL PRINT The CMAT 2017 will be conducted on 28th January 2017. (Representational Image) New Delhi: Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national level entrance examination conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) every year as per the directions of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. A notification in official website said that the admit card window will be opened soon. Candidates can go to the CMAT 2017 website and download their respective admit cards.



The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE-Approved Institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges. The CMAT 2017 will be conducted on 28th January 2017.



This test facilitates Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission in all Management programs.



CMAT 2017 Test Pattern



The CMAT is a three hour computer based online test which is conducted in a single session to evaluate the candidate's ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness. 25 Questions will be there in each session. The duration of the session will be 180 minutes. A candidate will have to take the test on a pre-assigned computer at the test venue.



Note: There is negative marking for the wrong answers. For each correct answer there are 4 marks, for each wrong answer 1 mark shall be deducted.



How to download your CMAT 2017 Admit cards



Step 1 - Got to official website for CMAT 2017

Step 2 - You may click on the 'Existing user' on the homepage

Step 3 - Login with your registered email ID and password

Step 4 - Click on the link to download admit card and get a print out of it



CMAT 2017 Trail Tests



CMAT trial test is available on the website



Exam Cities for CAT 2017



The candidates were given the chance to select up-to 3 cities in India giving order of preference towards their test city. The first choice of city will be given due consideration and weightage. However, actual allotment as per order of choice will be subject to availability of the slot in that particular city.



