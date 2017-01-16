Common Management Admission Test (CMAT-2017) Admit Cards Released: Know How To Download

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released the admit cards of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2017) in the official website of AICTE-CMAT. Candidates can go to the CMAT 2017 website and download their respective admit cards.



How to download your CMAT 2017 Admit cards



Step 1 - Got to official website for CMAT 2017



Step 2 - You may click on the 'Existing user' on the homepage



Step 3 - Login with your registered email ID and password



Step 4 - Click on the link to download admit card and get a print out of it



The admit card will contain the photo, name and signature of the candidate, CMAT Roll number, test date, time, reporting time at the venue, venue name, venue address and brief instructions for the candidate.



Apart from the ADMIT CARD made available ONLINE on the website, the admit card will be sent to the email address provided by you.



Note: Admit Card is a mandatory requirement in order to take the test. You must bring a print out of your Admit Card to the test centre.



Exam Cities for CMAT 2017



The candidates were given the chance to select up-to 3 cities in India giving order of preference towards their test city. The first choice of city will be given due consideration and weightage. However, actual allotment as per order of choice will be subject to availability of the slot in that particular city. There will be no different time slots for CMAT 2017. Test will begin at 9:30 AM on 28th Jan 2017. 29th Jan 2017 is a reserved day. Candidates are required to arrive at the test centre on or before 8:00 AM for Security checks, Identity verification, and check-in.



Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national level entrance examination conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) every year as per the directions of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.



