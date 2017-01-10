Common Admission Test Results Announced

The Common Admission Test results for 2016 for entry into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management and other top business schools were announced on Monday, the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore said.Twenty candidates have scored overall 100 percentile in CAT 2016, IIMB, the coordinating institute for the test, said, adding that they are all male and engineers.Prof Rajendra K Bandi, Convener, CAT 2016, said: "However, in the sectionals, many non-engineers and female candidates have scored 100 percentile."On December 4, 2016, 1.95 lakh candidates took the test which was conducted across 138 cities in the country.The candidates were informed individually by text messages about the results and their overall percentile even as the results were announced on the CAT website (www.iimcat.ac.in), IIMB said in a release."The untiring support of the CAT Committee, comprising admissions chairpersons of IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, IIM Kozhikode and IIM Lucknow, and the tremendous hard work by the CAT 2016 Secretariat at IIM Bangalore played a big role in enabling us to declare the results on schedule," Prof Bandi said.The candidates, who have successfully cleared the written exam, will now have to face group discussion and interview stage to secure admission in various management colleges.