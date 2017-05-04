COMEDK UGET 2017 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow

What will I need to download my COMEDK UGET 2017 Admission Ticket?
You will need your COMEDK UGET 2017 registration number and password to login in to your candidate’s account and download the admit card.
What should I do after downloading COMEDK UGET Admission Ticket?
The first thing you should do is take a printout of your admission ticket. Then, check your admission ticket if the following information is mentioned or not and is correct:
- Test Admission Ticket Number (TAT number)
- Candidate’s Name
- Candidate’s address and contact details
- Test Center details
- Test Timings
- ID Proof Details
- Provision for Sticking Passport size photograph
- General Instructions
When is the last date to download admission ticket?
The admission ticket can be downloaded till May 13, midnight.
Can I get my Admission Ticket laminated?
No. You are not supposed to make any changes to your admit card. On the exam day you will need to get your admission ticket signed by the invigilator, so under no circumstances get your admission ticket laminated.
