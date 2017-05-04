COMEDK UGET 2017 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow

Education | Written by | Updated: May 04, 2017 11:53 IST
New Delhi:  The Admission ticket for COMEDK UGET 2017 will be available for download from tomorrow according to the official schedule published on the official COMEDK UGET website. The admission ticket can be downloaded only online and no hard copy of the same would be mailed to a registered candidate. COMEDK is the “Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka” which will conduct Under Graduate Entrance Test 2017 for admission to B.Tech./BE courses. At present almost 150 engineering colleges are affiliated to COMEDK. The application process for COMEDK-UGET ended on April 20, 2017.  

What will I need to download my COMEDK UGET 2017 Admission Ticket?

You will need your COMEDK UGET 2017 registration number and password to login in to your candidate’s account and download the admit card.

What should I do after downloading COMEDK UGET Admission Ticket?

The first thing you should do is take a printout of your admission ticket. Then, check your admission ticket if the following information is mentioned or not and is correct:
  • Test Admission Ticket Number (TAT number)
  • Candidate’s Name
  • Candidate’s address and contact details
  • Test Center details
  •  Test Timings
  • ID Proof Details
  • Provision for Sticking Passport size photograph
  • General Instructions
Make sure that all the above information is mentioned on your admit card.

When is the last date to download admission ticket?

The admission ticket can be downloaded till May 13, midnight. 

Can I get my Admission Ticket laminated?

No. You are not supposed to make any changes to your admit card. On the exam day you will need to get your admission ticket signed by the invigilator, so under no circumstances get your admission ticket laminated. 

