College Students Union Elections In Odisha On September 23

The Higher Education Department of Odisha government has decided to hold the students union elections in all the degree colleges across the state on September 23. A proposal in this regard was approved by chief minister Naveen Patnaik. As per the proposal, elections to students' union in several degree colleges and universities will be held on September 23 while the process will start from September 15.The candidates can file their nominations from 9 am to 12 noon on September 16 while scrutiny is scheduled be held on September 17. The final list of candidates to be notified on September 18.The 'What I Stand For' meeting will be held on September 22 while the polling will be on September 23 and results will be declared on same day after counting.Meanwhile, the Higher Education department said that there will be no students union elections in Plus II colleges as they have been now part of the School and Mass Education department.