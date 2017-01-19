Cold Wave In Uttar Pradesh: Schools Closed Again In Lucknow

Lucknow:: After reopening briefly for two days following an extended winter break, schools in the Uttar Pradesh state capital have been closed again due to the cold wave, an official said on Thursday. District Magistrate Satyendra Singh said the decision was taken after a sudden drop in the temperature and it will be reviewed again after two days. On January 11, schools in Lucknow were ordered to close till January 15 when minimum temperatures dropped marginally over the northern part of the country particularly in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and adjoining regions.
In another report, it was confirmed that the class X and XII examinations of students of the UP Board will be held between March 16 and April 21. The High School (Class X) examinations will go on for 15 days while the class XII (Intermediate) exams will be spread out in 25 days, an official informed IANS. Last week's order to extend winter vacation was not applied to Students of standard 10th and 12 th keeping the board examinations preparations in view. The order was enforced on all schools, government, semi-government and private for classes upto 8th standard.
Icy winds prevailed in the city and also in some parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. The minimum temperature in the past 24-hours was 7.7 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 20.7 degrees Celsius.
The weather office attributed the sudden change in temperature to heavy snowfall in the states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
"A second western disturbance has become active in the Kashmir region, leading to a cyclonic situation in western Uttar Pradesh," a climate expert said.
Director of the Regional Met office, J.P. Gupta said the cold wave was likely to continue till January 22.
(With input from IANS)
Click here for more Education News