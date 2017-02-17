CMFRI Will Launch Mobile App To Identify Reef Fishes On Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Kochi, has launched a mobile app which is meant to help identify commercial reef and reef associated fishes. The app named Fish Finder Version 1 will be launched by Justice P Sathasivam, Kerala Governor, on February 18. The Research Institute is celebrating its platinum jubilee this year. Talking about the app, Dr. Rekha J Nair, Principal Scientist of Demersal Fisheries Division of CMFRI, told Press trust of India that the app has been developed in a way to make it user friendly.



The app was developed by Dr. Rekha Nair with assistance from Manu V K. The app will be available for download on the CMFRI. The app does not need internet to run and hence could be used even in the remote corners of the country where internet connectivity is weak or not available.



Dr. Rekha Nair said, "This App can be easily loaded on all smart phones.It has an easy search portal with common names and hence is very useful for both public as well as researchers and students in easily identifying the fishes. 369 fishes in 66 families can be easily identified using this app". She said that though the app is not taxonomic in nature, it can still be used for scientific studies and other such purposes as it has been placed on a classification plane.



The main purpose of the app is to identify and classify fish scientifically using their common names. The app will help marine researchers to easily identify fishes. The app will prove to be a boon for snorkelers and marine life enthusiast. The app will also come in handy to the traders and exporters of fishes.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



