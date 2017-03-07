Cluster University of Srinagar Admission 2017: Online Application Process Starts Tomorrow

New Delhi: Cluster University of Srinagar has invited online applications from eligible candidates for admission to the Undergraduate and Integrated 5-year PG programmes for the academic session 2017 in the university. The Cluster University of Srinagar is an amalgam of five colleges in Srinagar. The university will also take 320 students- 30 regular and 10 self financed seats per college, for their admissions in integrated PG courses for specific subjects. Candidate who are interested to apply for Cluster University of Srinagar course required to fill-up the online application form available on the University website www.cusrinagar.org.
Cluster University of Srinagar: Constituent colleges
The following are constituent colleges of the Cluster University of Srinagar:
Amar Singh College Srinagar
Sri Pratap College Srinagar
Women's College M.A. Road Srinagar
Govt. College of Education Srinagar (Now Institute of Advanced Studies in Education)
Govt. Degree College Bemina Srinagar (Now Abdul Ahad Azad(AAA) Memorial College)
Cluster University of Srinagar: Admission Procedure
Candidate is required to fill-up the online application form available on the University website www.cusrinagar.org. Candidate should read and follow the instructions, available on the website, carefully before filling-up the relevant columns of the online application form.
A candidate can apply for more than one programme, if eligible as per admission norms, by submitting separate online applications.
All programmes are full-time regular courses for the specified duration. However, "Exit" option is available for students admitted in the Integrated 5-year programmes after completion of three years as per University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.
Cluster University of Srinagar: Important dates
Starting date for submission of online application forms: March 8
Last date for submission of online application forms: March 25
