CLAT 2017 Results, All India Rank Declared At Clat.ac.in, Check Now

A notification posted in the official website of CLAT has earlier said that "the result of CLAT 2017 online examination that took place on 14th May 2017 will be uploaded after 8.30 pm today, the 29th May 2017. The candidates can avail the same from their registered ID."
CLAT 2017 Results: How To Check
The results and all India rank list of CLAT has been declared. Candidates can check their CLAT results following these steps:
Go to the official website of CLAT 2017
Click on the link, 'To view the All India Rank of CLAT 2017 Click here'
Login with your Registered Email ID and Password
Check your results
Take a printout of the results
CLAT
The first Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) was organised in the year 2008. At this moment, there are 18 Natioanl Law Universities participate in CLAT and following the policy of rotation, the Tenth CLAT 2017 will be held by Chanakya National Law University, Patna.
