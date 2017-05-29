CLAT 2017 Results, All India Rank Declared At Clat.ac.in, Check Now Chanakya National Law University, the organising university of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 has declared the results of CLAT 2017 exams which was conducted on May 14.

37 Shares EMAIL PRINT CLAT 2017 Results Declared At Clat.ac.in, Check Now New Delhi: Chanakya National Law University, the organising university of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 has declared the results and all India rank of CLAT 2017 exams which was conducted on May 14. Chanakya University has made results available to check in the official website of CLAT 2017, clat.ac.in. The results can be checked from the CLAT website using the registration credentials of the students.



CLAT 2017 Results: How To Check CLAT Results, All India Rank Declared, Check Now At Clat.ac.in

The results and all India rank list of CLAT has been declared. Candidates can check their CLAT results following these steps:



Go to the official website of CLAT 2017



Click on the link, 'To view the All India Rank of CLAT 2017 Click here'



Login with your Registered Email ID and Password



Check your results



Take a printout of the results



The first Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) was organised in the year 2008. At this moment, there are 18 Natioanl Law Universities participate in CLAT and following the policy of rotation, the Tenth CLAT 2017 will be held by Chanakya National Law University, Patna.



