CLAT 2017 Results, All India Rank Declared At Clat.ac.in, Check Now

Chanakya National Law University, the organising university of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 has declared the results of CLAT 2017 exams which was conducted on May 14.

Education | Edited by | Updated: May 29, 2017 21:44 IST
37 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CLAT 2017 Results, All India Rank Declared At Clat.ac.in, Check Now

CLAT 2017 Results Declared At Clat.ac.in, Check Now

New Delhi:  Chanakya National Law University, the organising university of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 has declared the results and all India rank of CLAT 2017 exams which was conducted on May 14. Chanakya University has made results available to check in the official website of CLAT 2017, clat.ac.in. The results can be checked from the CLAT website using the registration credentials of the students.

A notification posted in the official website of CLAT has earlier said that "the result of CLAT 2017 online examination that took place on 14th May 2017 will be uploaded after 8.30 pm today, the 29th May 2017. The candidates can avail the same from their registered ID."

CLAT 2017 Results: How To Check
clat result

CLAT Results, All India Rank Declared, Check Now At Clat.ac.in


The results and all India rank list of CLAT has been declared. Candidates can check their CLAT results following these steps:

Go to the official website of CLAT 2017

Click on the link, 'To view the All India Rank of CLAT 2017 Click here'

Login with your Registered Email ID and Password

Check your results

Take a printout of the results

CLAT

The first Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) was organised in the year 2008. At this moment, there are 18 Natioanl Law Universities participate in CLAT and following the policy of rotation, the Tenth CLAT 2017 will be held by Chanakya National Law University, Patna.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

37 Shares
ALSO READShruti Haasan Walks Out Of Sanghamithra After Promoting Film At Cannes
CLAT 2017CLATclat.ac.inCLAT Result 2017CLAT 2017 ResultCLAT Merit listChanakya National Law UniversityCommon Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)CLAT Rank

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sachin: A Billion DreamsPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleHalf GirlfriendLive Cricket ScoreCBSE 10th ResultsFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................