CLAT 2017: Admit Cards To Be Released Shortly, Important Points To Know

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CLAT 2017 Admit Card Download Link To Be Enabled Soon New Delhi: Admit cards for the



Important Points: CLAT 2017 admit card CLAT 2017 Admit Card Will Be Released Today Candidates must download the admit card from the official website clat.ac.in

They must carry the admit card to the exam hall along with id proof (ID card of educational institute, aadhaar card, voter ID, Driving License, passport, etc.

The medium of the online examination will be English only

In the online exam, for every wrong answer 0.25 marks will be deducted

CLAT 2017 answer key will be uploaded on the official website on 16 May 2017

Submission of "answer key challenges" can be done from 17-19 May 2017

CLAT 2017 merit list will be declared on 29 May 2017

While the first allotment list will be announced on 5 June 2017, the second list will be declared on 12 June 2017

Admission through CLAT 2017 will close on 6 July 2017

The official update says that, "After the closure of CLAT-2017 office, vacancy if any, in any NLU will be filled by the respective NLUs at their own level from the CLAT-2017 list in order of merit as per the rules and regulations of the eighteen participating NLUs."



Candidates, all set to appear for CLAT 2017 can



Click here for more



Admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 will be released soon. As per the official update, the admit card/ hall tickets will be available for download on 20 April 2017 (Thursday). CLAT admit card 2017 will be released for those candidates who have registered for the exam and will be appearing for the same on 14 May 2017. The examination will be held from 3 pm till 5 pm.The official update says that, "After the closure of CLAT-2017 office, vacancy if any, in any NLU will be filled by the respective NLUs at their own level from the CLAT-2017 list in order of merit as per the rules and regulations of the eighteen participating NLUs."Candidates, all set to appear for CLAT 2017 can find preparation tips here Click here for more Education News