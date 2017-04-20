CLAT 2017: Admit Cards To Be Released Shortly, Important Points To Know

Important Points: CLAT 2017 admit card
CLAT 2017 Admit Card Will Be Released Today
- Candidates must download the admit card from the official website clat.ac.in
- They must carry the admit card to the exam hall along with id proof (ID card of educational institute, aadhaar card, voter ID, Driving License, passport, etc.
- The medium of the online examination will be English only
- In the online exam, for every wrong answer 0.25 marks will be deducted
- CLAT 2017 answer key will be uploaded on the official website on 16 May 2017
- Submission of "answer key challenges" can be done from 17-19 May 2017
- CLAT 2017 merit list will be declared on 29 May 2017
- While the first allotment list will be announced on 5 June 2017, the second list will be declared on 12 June 2017
- Admission through CLAT 2017 will close on 6 July 2017
The official update says that, "After the closure of CLAT-2017 office, vacancy if any, in any NLU will be filled by the respective NLUs at their own level from the CLAT-2017 list in order of merit as per the rules and regulations of the eighteen participating NLUs."
