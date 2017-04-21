CLAT 2017 Admit Card Released; Download From Clat.ac.in

How to download
In order to download the admit card, candidates would have to login their respective profiles created during registration process. You can do so by following the steps given below:
Step one: Go to CLAT 2017 official website: http://clat.ac.in/
Step two: Click on the tab which says Apply Online.
Step three: In the next page click on the link which says "Already Registered".
Step four: Enter your registered email id and password and login.
Step five: Download your admit card.
Candidates are advised to not be perturbed by the lack of official announcement about the admit card and download their admit cards from the website. Apart form the admit card, you will also be required to carry a valid id proof.
The CLAT exam is scheduled on May 14, 2017 and will be conducted between 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
