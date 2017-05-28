CISCE To Declare ISC (Class 12), ICSE (Class 10) Results Tomorrow At Cisce.org The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will release ISC (class 12) and ICSE (class 10) exam result tomorrow at 3:00 pm on the official website.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CISCE To Declare ISC (Class 12), ICSE (Class 10) Results Tomorrow New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will release ISC (class 12) and ICSE (class 10) exam result tomorrow at 3:00 pm on the official website. The ISC and ICSE results are close on the heels of CBSE class 12 board results which were announced today at around 10:20 am. The declaration date has brought a sigh of relief among the students who had been waiting eagerly for the results. The



The result will also be available for school principals who could access the result details using the Principal's login id and password at the careers portal on the official website.



Students, on their part, would need their unique ID to check their individual results. To get result on SMS, students need to send an SMS in the following format to 09248082883:



ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)



And for ISC result send an SMS to the same number in the following format:



ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)







The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will release ISC (class 12) and ICSE (class 10) exam result tomorrow at 3:00 pm on the official website. The ISC and ICSE results are close on the heels of CBSE class 12 board results which were announced today at around 10:20 am. The declaration date has brought a sigh of relief among the students who had been waiting eagerly for the results. The result will be available on the official website as well as through SMS.The result will also be available for school principals who could access the result details using the Principal's login id and password at the careers portal on the official website.Students, on their part, would need their unique ID to check their individual results. To get result on SMS, students need to send an SMS in the following format to 09248082883:ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)And for ISC result send an SMS to the same number in the following format:ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)