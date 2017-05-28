CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2017 Tomorrow: 5 Important Things Students Should Know The CISCE board has on May 26 notified the students that the ICSE and ISC results will be announced on May 29 at 3:00 pm.

ICSE, ISC Results 2017 Tomorrow: 5 Important Things Students Should Know New Delhi: Highlights The ICSE, ISC results will be announced on May 29 at 3:00 pm. The results will be available in the official website of the CISCE board. The students will be given a provision to apply for rechecking the marks.



The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts three examinations, namely, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE - Class 10 examination), The Indian School Certificate (ISC - Class 12 examination) and the Certificate in Vocational Education (CVE - Year 12).



ICSE, ISC Results 2017: Time



The results of the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) 2017 examinations will be declared on Monday, May 29 at 03:00 PM.



ICSE, ISC Results 2017: Where to check



The ICSE and ISC results will be available in the official website of the CISCE Council and through SMS. For the schools, the results of the ICSE and ISC 2017 examinations will be made available through the 'careers' portal of the CISCE Council.



ICSE, ISC Results 2017: How to check



The student can follow these steps to access results on CISCE Council's website:



Step One: Go to the official website of CISCE, cisce.org

Step Two: Click on the link 'Results 2017'

Step Three: Click on your examination, ICSE or ISC

Step Four: Enter your Unique ID and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Step Five: Submit it and see your results



The CISCE council will also send the students their results as SMS. To get your results as SMS follow



ICSE, ISC Results 2017: Recheck



The students are given a provision to apply for recheck directly through the Council's website www.cisce.org, also with the provision of applying for recheck of results through the 'Careers' portal by the Head of the School. The online module for submitting the request for recheck of results will remain open for seven days from the day of the declaration of the results.



ICSE, ISC Results 2017: DigiLocker



From the this academic year onwards, the CISCE Council will make the digitally signed copies of the Statements of Marks and Pass Certificates available for the candidates taking the ICSE and ISC Examinations through the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY), Government of India.



