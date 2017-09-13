Safety Of Students Is Of Utmost Importance And Concern To CISCE: Gerry Arathoon CISCE schools have been asked to furnish the safety audit measures before 16 September 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CISCE Asks Affiliated Schools To Furnish Details Of Safety Audit Measures New Delhi: In the wake of the murder of 7 year old boy in Ryan International School, Gurugram that has raised questions on the safety of students in schools, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has asked all its affiliated schools to 'furnish the safety audit measures that are presently being followed by the school.' The Council has asked the schools to email the details at council@cisce.org within 16 September 2017. In the official notification released, yesterday, the Council has asked the school heads to make the safety of students a priority in their responsibility.



"The safety of all students in our affiliated schools is of utmost importance and concern to the Council. Heads are requested to keep this safety aspect as a priority in their responsibility and duty while administering their respective schools," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said in a communique to the affiliate schools.



"Kindly furnish the safety audit measures that are presently being followed by your school. The information is urgently required and must be emailed to council@cisce.org not later than September 16, 2017," it said.



"I am requesting all schools to furnish whatever safety measures they follow to the council by September 16 as stipulated. Safety issue is of utmost importance," said General Secretary of the Association of Heads of ICSE Schools, Bengal, Nabarun Dey to PTI, supporting the move.



"Once the council gets the details and apprise the schools, the respective institutions will have to take follow-up measures to make it full proof and our Association will also take it up with the respective institution," he added.



(With Inputs From PTI)



