News Flash
Almost 15,000 tourists stranded after landslide in Uttarakhand near Vishnuprayag on Badrinath route: ANI news agency

ISCE Schools To Provide Digilockers To Class 10,12 Students

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will now offer a DigiLocker facility to candidates of Class X and XII in its affiliated schools.

Education | | Updated: May 19, 2017 18:25 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
ISCE Schools To Provide Digilockers To Class 10,12 Students

ISCE Schools To Provide Digilockers To Class 10,12 Students

New Delhi:  The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will now offer a DigiLocker facility to candidates of Class X and XII in its affiliated schools. DigiLocker refers to dedicated personal electronic space in a government owned public cloud storage, where individuals can keep their documents, files or certificates.

The individual is also able to download or share them online with various stakeholders as and when required and the storage space is linked to the Aadhaar of the user.

"The Council from now onwards in addition to providing hard copies of certificates to the candidates of ICSE and ISC examinations, shall also make available digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificates through DigiLocker," said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of CICSE.

"Class XII students will also be provided digitally- signed migration certificates," he added.

Click here for more Education News


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

6 Shares
ALSO READCannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's First Look - Love It? Hate It?
CICSEICSEISCICSE SchoolsDigiLocker facility

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................