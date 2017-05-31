News Flash
CHSE Odisha Result 2017 Declared For Plus II Arts, Commerce Examination

The results of Plus II Arts, Commerce, vocational and correspondence courses examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) were announced here today.

Education | | Updated: May 31, 2017 15:32 IST
Bhubaneshwar:  The results of Plus II Arts, Commerce, vocational and correspondence courses examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) were announced here today. Announcing the results, School and Mass Education minister Badri Narayan Patra said 70.17 per cent of students passed in the Plus-II arts stream while the pass percentage in Plus-II Commerce have been 71.43 per cent. Similarly,  61.22 per cent students passed in correspondence course, the minister said.

Of the total 2,48,284 candidates appearing the Plus-II arts, 1,74,237 students passed whereas 20,044 cleared the Plus II exam in Commerce stream. A total of 40 students passed in correspondence course, he said.

The minister said 19,024 students secured first division, 29,460 second division and 1,25,562 got third division in Plus-II Arts. Female students with 76.22 pass percentage outshine male students at 63.17, he said.

In Commerce stream of Plus II examinations, 3,860 students secured first division, 2,932 second division and 13,247 third division. Female students have also performed better with 74.73 pass percentage in the Plus II Commerce as comparison to 69.93 in case of male students. 

Highest pass percentage in Plus II Arts was 82.78 in Puri district whereas lowest percentage at 48.08 was in Koraput. Khurda district recorded highest pass percentage at 87.21 and Deogarh lowest at 39.75 in Plus II Commerce.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

