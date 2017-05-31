CHSE Odisha To Announce 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2017 Today Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare plus two arts and commerce result today.

Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will announce the plus two (Class 12th) result today for Arts and Commerce stream. Results for science stream had been announced earlier. The update regarding result coming today was released at the official web portal of Odisha results, orissaresults.nic.in. Result will be declared at 11 am today. This year, the higher secondary examination in the state started with the English paper on March 6. A total number of 3,80,707 students appeared in the examinations in all the four streams of arts, science, commerce and vocational in the state.The result will be declared at orissaresults.nic.in. Alternatively students can also check the results at results.nic.in or results.gov.in. Result related data will be available at chseodisha.nic.in.Students should save the copy and should also take a printout of the same. Board will start issuing certificates and mark sheets in support of the result soon after the declaration.Students should check the entries made in the mark sheet. Important details like name, roll number, school name should be checked properly. Errors, if any, should be forwarded to the Board for clarification.