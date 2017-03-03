Chinese Government Scholarship 2017: Online Application Begins For Indian Nationals; Last Date April 1

Eligibility Criteria
- For undergraduate program, the applicant must be a high school graduate under the age of 25.
- For postgraduate program, the applicant must be a graduate under the age of 35.
- For doctoral program, the applicant must have a postgraduate degree and should not be older than 40 years.
- For general scholar program, the applicant must be under the age of 45 and have completed at least two years of undergraduate study when applying for the general scholar program.
- For senior scholar program, the applicant must have a master's degree or should be an associate professor (or above) and should not be older than 50 years.
- Candidate must have minimum 60% marks in the required qualification.
Note: The selected candidates may have to undergo Chinese Language study for one year prior to undertaking study in the areas of their choice.
Candidates can check the value of scholarship and other related information on the Chinese Government website: www.csc.edu.cn/laihua or www.campuschina.org.
The Government of India will bear all International passage cost from India to China and back.
How to Apply
Candidates can fill application form online on http://proposal.sakshat.ac/ by April 1, 2017.
It is mandatory for candidates to simultaneously fill application form on http://www.csc.edu.cnllaihua/ or http://www.campuschina.org/ before last date.
Click here for more Education News