Child Sexual Abuse: CBSE Directs Schools To Popularize POCSO E-Box And Screen Film 'Komal'

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE Directs Schools To Popularize POCSO E-Box And Screen Film 'Komal' New Delhi: Child Sexual Abuse is one issue which has rocked the nation time and again and has raised questions about safety of children not just at their home but also in the vicinity of their school. In order to curb, child sexual abuse in schools CBSE has introduced POCSO E-Box. POCSO E-Box has been developed for easy and direct reporting of sexual offences against children and by children themselves. The E-Box will not only help in reporting of sexual offences committed against children but will also help in identifying sexual offenders and lead to proper action against them under the POCSO Act, 2012.



What is POCSO E-box?



POCSO E-Box has been developed by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The POCSO e-box is an easy and direct medium for reporting any case of sexual assault under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences {POCSO) Act, 2012.



According to a study on 'Child Abuse India 2007' by Ministry of Women & Child Development, about 53% of children surveyed, reported having faced one or the other form of sexual abuse. It was also found that in most cases, the offender was a family member or a near relative or an acquaintance.



The child victims in such cases generally do not report these incidents which may occur repeatedly over a period of time. POCSO E-Box is a major initiative by NCPCR which will allow children report such crimes directly to the Commission.



Steps by Schools to popularize POCSO E-Box



CBSE, in its circular dated July 24, has requested schools to take the following steps to popularize the POCSO E-Box among school children: Make parents aware about the E-Box on POCSO and Child abuse in Parent Teacher meeting

Post information about POCSO E-Box on school notice board, school magazine, walls etc.

Inform School Counsellors about POCSO E-Box

Brief students about the E-Box during school assembly



'Komal' : An Educational Film about Child Sexual Abuse



'Komal' is a movie on the subject of child sexual abuse which was commissioned by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India. The film has also won the National Film Award in the 'best educational film' category. The film is available on the CBSE Youtube channel. CBSE had informed the schools about the film in 2015 as well. In the latest circular, the board has again asked schools to download the film or stream it during school assembly. Schools have to make sure that every child enrolled should view the movie so as to be able to protect and help themselves and their friends.



