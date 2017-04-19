Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 Results To Be Declared On April 21

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce class 10 results on April 21. According to a source, the results will be declared by Friday 10 am. The results will be made available on the official website of CGBSE. According to reports, more than 4.5 lakh students appeared for the exam which was conducted on months of February and March.
The class 10 results of Chhattisgarh Board will be available on web.cgbse.net and results.cg.nic.in.
The board will release the class 12 results on next week.
CGBSE declared the Class 10 board examination 2016 results April 28, 2016. According to HT, the overall pass percentage was 55.32 in the high school examination in which 4,21,333 students had appeared in the state in February and March last year.
Click here for more Education News