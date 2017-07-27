Change In Choice Of Colleges Delayed Class 11 Admissions: Minister Vinod Tawde Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde today told the state legislative assembly that 10,000 students, seeking admission to Class XI, changed their choice of colleges within the 10 days of submission of forms, causing delay in the admission process.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Change In Choice Of Colleges Delayed Class XI Admissions: Vinod Tawde Mumbai: Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde today told the state legislative assembly that 10,000 students, seeking admission to Class XI, changed their choice of colleges within the 10 days of submission of forms, causing delay in the admission process. "Colleges were allotted to the students based on their choices. But after releasing the first list, we came to know that as many as 10,000 students have changed their choices and did not take admission in the colleges they were supposed to," Mr. Tawde said in response to a calling attention motion raised by leader of opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and other MLAs.



"It put a pressure on the entire system and resulted in the slowing down of the procedure. If so many students changed their choices, it would naturally affect the system," he said.



Compared to the rest of Maharashtra, there are more number of colleges in Mumbai with minority status-which complicated the admission process further, Mr, Tawde added.



"The state officials, after speaking to some students came to know that their parents had filled the forms and not the students. Therefore, the students did not take admissions in the allotted colleges," he said.



Mr. Tawde assured the House that the government would develop a mechanism, wherein only one person can fill an admission form.



"The state will develop a mechanism, which will generate a password and only one person can fill in an admission form. This will reduce the load on the online system, though the state is going to enhance the capacity of the server to handle the incoming traffic," he said.



There are 2.60 lakh students in Mumbai, the highest in Maharashtra, who submitted their applications online, he said adding, "This was also a challenge for us."



Meanwhile, BJP whip in the assembly, Raj Purohit, demanded special quota to be reserved in colleges for the students of south Mumbai.



"There are many good colleges in south Mumbai and students scoring good marks from entire Mumbai region apply for these colleges. Hence, students from south Mumbai are forced to go to distant colleges despite having good colleges near their homes," Mr. Purohit said.



In response, Mr. Tawde said, "The state government will discuss this particular demand with the Advocate General and experts in the field of education, as we cannot deny meritorious students admission to particular college."



Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad raised the issue of 242 students, who could not get admission in the first round, despite their good scrore.



Mumbai University Results: Maharashtra Government To Probe Delay In Assessment



Mr. Tawde said, "The students have committed some errors while filling the forms. Due to it, despite their good scores these students could not get admissions. Had they submitted the forms without any errors, they would not have faced such inconvenience."



The minister also told the assembly that the state government has initiated action against Nyasa Asia Pvt Ltd for the delay in the admission process.



Click here for more





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde today told the state legislative assembly that 10,000 students, seeking admission to Class XI, changed their choice of colleges within the 10 days of submission of forms, causing delay in the admission process. "Colleges were allotted to the students based on their choices. But after releasing the first list, we came to know that as many as 10,000 students have changed their choices and did not take admission in the colleges they were supposed to," Mr. Tawde said in response to a calling attention motion raised by leader of opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and other MLAs."It put a pressure on the entire system and resulted in the slowing down of the procedure. If so many students changed their choices, it would naturally affect the system," he said.Compared to the rest of Maharashtra, there are more number of colleges in Mumbai with minority status-which complicated the admission process further, Mr, Tawde added."The state officials, after speaking to some students came to know that their parents had filled the forms and not the students. Therefore, the students did not take admissions in the allotted colleges," he said.Mr. Tawde assured the House that the government would develop a mechanism, wherein only one person can fill an admission form."The state will develop a mechanism, which will generate a password and only one person can fill in an admission form. This will reduce the load on the online system, though the state is going to enhance the capacity of the server to handle the incoming traffic," he said.There are 2.60 lakh students in Mumbai, the highest in Maharashtra, who submitted their applications online, he said adding, "This was also a challenge for us."Meanwhile, BJP whip in the assembly, Raj Purohit, demanded special quota to be reserved in colleges for the students of south Mumbai."There are many good colleges in south Mumbai and students scoring good marks from entire Mumbai region apply for these colleges. Hence, students from south Mumbai are forced to go to distant colleges despite having good colleges near their homes," Mr. Purohit said.In response, Mr. Tawde said, "The state government will discuss this particular demand with the Advocate General and experts in the field of education, as we cannot deny meritorious students admission to particular college."Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad raised the issue of 242 students, who could not get admission in the first round, despite their good scrore.Mr. Tawde said, "The students have committed some errors while filling the forms. Due to it, despite their good scores these students could not get admissions. Had they submitted the forms without any errors, they would not have faced such inconvenience."The minister also told the assembly that the state government has initiated action against Nyasa Asia Pvt Ltd for the delay in the admission process.Click here for more Education News