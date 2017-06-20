Chancellor Dr Najma Heptulla Unveils 'Wall Of War Heroes' At Jamia Millia Islamia Newly appointed Chancellor Dr Najma Heptulla unveiled Wall Of War Heroes' at Jamia Millia Islamia.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Chancellor Dr Najma Heptulla Unveils 'Wall Of War Heroes' At JMI New Delhi: A 'Wall of War Heroes ' displaying portraits of 21 martyr Param Vir Chakra recipients and the national flag hoisted on a 102 feet high pole were inaugurated yesterday in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) by its



She was accompanied by Former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader, Mr. Tarun Vijay, who incepted the idea of instituting a 'Wall of War Heroes'in various central universities across the country.



The portraits of founders and contributors included Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Dr Zakir Husain, Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mehmud Hasan, Hakim Ajmal Khan, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar and Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari.



The function was attended by Vice-Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof Shahid Ashraf, Registrar, Mr. A. P. Siddiqui, Finance Officer, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Deans, Heads of departments and Directors of Centres and other senior officials of the university.



During her over two-hour stay in the university, Dr Heptulla, the first woman Chancellor of the university also interacted with the Deans, Head of Departments and Directors of Centres of JMI.



Highlighting her emotional attachment with JMI, being the granddaughter of freedom fighter and independent India's first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, whose contributions to JMI as one of its founders are well -known, she said, "Jamia is in my blood. It is a historical moment that I have the honour of inaugurating the national flag at an institution that has a rich nationalist past and has been in the forefront of the freedom struggle".



"An institution that had its humble beginnings in Aligarh has today grown into an impressive university and has kept the promises and ideals fostered by its founders. I salute this spirit of JMI and its founders who set it up on solid bedrock of nationalism and unity in diversity", Dr Heptulla added.



Informing the gathering that she was the Chancellor of two universities in Manipur she said that she would like to connect JMI's coveted AJK Mass Communication Research Centre and the Centre for North East Studies and Policy Research with them. This, she added, would be in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's North East policy and his motto of development for all encapsulated in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.



Prof Talat Ahmad said that it was a momentous occasion for the university as its first woman Chancellor is visiting the university for the first time after assuming the charge. It proves that JMI takes pride in maintaining gender equity. "We have high hopes from the Chancellor who is a seasoned politician and is well known for her love for academics."



Prof Ahmad added that the installation of the portraits of the war heroes and the 30 ft. X 20 ft. flag signifying 'strong India' will inspire and inculcate a spirit of patriotism and national integration among students.



