CGBSE Declares Class 10 Board Result; Check At Cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared class 10 board exam today. The highest scorer is Chetan Agrawal who has scored 98.17% in the exam. Chetan is from Kiran Public H S School, Kurud, Dhamtari. The result has been declared for both general and vocational courses. You can check the result by entering your exam roll number. The board has also released the list of toppers in the exam.More than 4.5 lakh students appeared in the 10th board exam which was conducted in February and March this year.