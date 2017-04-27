Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 12 Exam 2017: Results Declared, Check Now

CGBSE Class 12 Exam 2017: Results Declared, Check Now
New Delhi:
Chhattisgarh Board of School Education (CGBSE) has released the Class 12 result 2017 today. The candidates can go to the official website and check the results. The board had earlier declared the results of Class 10 exam last week
. Apart from the general stream, the board has declared the vocational results also. The CGBSE Class 12 board exams were held from February 23 to March 3. CGBSE Class 12 board exams result was was published on April 21 last year.
The results will be accessed through entering the roll numbers of the candidates.CGBSE Class 12 Exam 2017 Results: How To Check
CGBSE Class 12 Result: Check now following these steps
Candidates can check the CGBSE exam results following these steps:
- Go to the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.net or cgbse.nic.in
- Chose your streams from these link; Higher Secondary Examination Result 2017 and Higher Secondary Vocational Examination Result 2017.
- Enter the roll number mentioned in the admit card
- Submit the detail
- Get the result
- Save a copy of the result obtained
The saved copy of the CGBSE class 12 result 2017 can be used for reference purpose only. For all official purposes, the candidates must obtain the valid certificate issued by the Board.
According to Indian Express, a total of 2,79,906 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12th examination under Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) this year.
