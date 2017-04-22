CGBSE Class 10 Result 2017: Apply For Revaluation Online And Offline

New Delhi:  Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the result for class 10th board exam yesterday. With the declaration of the results many students would now be considering their options for further studies, while there would be others who would want to get their result rechecked or revaluated. Students who wish to apply for revaluation or recalculation or wish to view a copy of their answer sheets can do so within 15 days of declaration of result. The application form for the same can either be downloaded from the board's website or can be obtained from board's headquarter in Raipur or divisional  office in Bilaspur, Ambikapur, Jagdalpur, Rajnandgaon or co-ordinating authorities in their respective districts. 

The rules for revaluation/recalculation are as follows:
  • For subjects in which a student has scored 0 to 20 percent marks, the student can apply only for recalculation and not for revaluation.
  • For subjects in which a student has scored more than 20 to 80 percent marks, the student can apply only for revaluation and not for recalculation.
  • For subjects in which a student has scored more than 80 percent marks, the student can apply only for recalculation. 

The application fee for recalculation is Rs. 100 per subject. Fee for revaluation is Rs. 500 per subject. Similarly to view a copy of the answer sheet, the student will have to submit a fee of Rs. 500.

For students from Bijapur, Dantewada, Jagdalpur, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma, Sarguja, Balrampur, Manpur, and Mohla, there will be a concession of 50% in the application fee for revaluation/ recalculation/ viewing a copy of answer sheet.

Click here for more Education News 


 

