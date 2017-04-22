CGBSE Class 10 Result 2017: Apply For Revaluation Online And Offline

The rules for revaluation/recalculation are as follows:
- For subjects in which a student has scored 0 to 20 percent marks, the student can apply only for recalculation and not for revaluation.
- For subjects in which a student has scored more than 20 to 80 percent marks, the student can apply only for revaluation and not for recalculation.
- For subjects in which a student has scored more than 80 percent marks, the student can apply only for recalculation.
The application fee for recalculation is Rs. 100 per subject. Fee for revaluation is Rs. 500 per subject. Similarly to view a copy of the answer sheet, the student will have to submit a fee of Rs. 500.
For students from Bijapur, Dantewada, Jagdalpur, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma, Sarguja, Balrampur, Manpur, and Mohla, there will be a concession of 50% in the application fee for revaluation/ recalculation/ viewing a copy of answer sheet.
