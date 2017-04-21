Highlights of CGBSE Result 2017
CGBSE 10th Result 2017 Highlights
- Results have been announced for General and Vocational Courses
- School wise results have also been announced which can be checked using school codes
- Highest number of students who have got into the toppers list are from Mungeli district
- A total of 27 students have made it to the top 10 list
- The highest percentage is 98.17 scored by Chetan Agrawal from Dhamtari district
- One girl in top 3 positions
- Three students have been placed in third position
- Seven girls in top 10 list
- Each of the 5th, 6th, 7th and 10th positions have 4 students each
- Maharana Pratap HS School, Jhaphal has secured two positions in top 10 list
- Highest percentage scored by Kiran Public School
- Among the toppers positions, Raipur and Bilaspur districts have bagged two positions each
- Four students each from Korba and Janjgir have been placed in the toppers list