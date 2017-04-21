CGBSE 10th Result 2017 Highlights

Education | Written by | Updated: April 21, 2017 14:03 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CGBSE 10th Result 2017 Highlights

Highlights of CGBSE 10th Result

New Delhi:  With the declaration of Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th result 2017, students have been relieved of the pressure and fear of the outcome. Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the 10th board exam result today in the morning. Results have been declared at the official website of the Board at cgbse.net. Alternatively results can also be checked at cgbse.nic.in. Candidates who have not checked their result yet, are suggested to go through the points given for retrieving it online. A whopping number of 4.5 lakh (approximately) candidates had appeared for the Class 10 board exam, this year. Given below are the prime highlights of CGBSE 10th result 2017.

Highlights of CGBSE Result 2017
cbse results pti
CGBSE 10th Result 2017 Highlights
  • Results have been announced for General and Vocational Courses
  • School wise results have also been announced which can be checked using school codes
  • Highest number of students who have got into the toppers list are from Mungeli district
  • A total of 27 students have made it to the top 10 list
  • The highest percentage is 98.17 scored by Chetan Agrawal from Dhamtari district
  • One girl in top 3 positions
  • Three students have been placed in third position
  • Seven girls in top 10 list
  • Each of the 5th, 6th, 7th and 10th positions have 4 students each
  • Maharana Pratap HS School, Jhaphal has secured two positions in top 10 list
  • Highest percentage scored by Kiran Public School
  • Among the toppers positions, Raipur and Bilaspur districts have bagged two positions each
  • Four students each from Korba and Janjgir have been placed in the toppers list
Click here for more updates on CGBSE result

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READLet's Challenge BJP For Presidential Candidate: Nitish Kumar To Sonia Gandhi
cgbsecgbse.netcgbse 10th resultcgbse 10th result 2017cgbse.net resultcgbse.net result 2017Chhattisgarh CGBSE result 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableMoto E4The Zookeeper's WifeMaatr

................................ Advertisement ................................