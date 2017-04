CGBSE 10th Result 2017 Highlights

Results have been announced for General and Vocational Courses

School wise results have also been announced which can be checked using school codes

Highest number of students who have got into the toppers list are from Mungeli district

A total of 27 students have made it to the top 10 list

The highest percentage is 98.17 scored by Chetan Agrawal from Dhamtari district

One girl in top 3 positions

Three students have been placed in third position

Seven girls in top 10 list

Each of the 5th, 6th, 7th and 10th positions have 4 students each

Maharana Pratap HS School, Jhaphal has secured two positions in top 10 list

Highest percentage scored by Kiran Public School

Among the toppers positions, Raipur and Bilaspur districts have bagged two positions each

Four students each from Korba and Janjgir have been placed in the toppers list

With the declaration of Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th result 2017, students have been relieved of the pressure and fear of the outcome. Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the 10th board exam result today in the morning. Results have been declared at the official website of the Board at cgbse.net. Alternatively results can also be checked at cgbse.nic.in. Candidates who have not checked their result yet, are suggested to go through the points given for retrieving it online . A whopping number of 4.5 lakh (approximately) candidates had appeared for the Class 10 board exam, this year. Given below are the prime highlights of CGBSE 10th result 2017.Click here for more updates on CGBSE result