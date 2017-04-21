CGBSE 10th Result 2017 Declared: Know How To Check Online At Cgbse.net

CGBSE Class 10th Result 2017 has been declared! Bringing an end to the long wait of candidates, Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced the CGBSE 10th board result 2017 online . Candidates who had appeared for the same must now check their result online at cgbse.net. Alternatively candidates can check their result at cgbse.nic.in as well. Due to large number of candidates instances of server issues may arise. This year approximately more than 4 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. In case of issues candidates must wait for a while and retrieve the result after a while.Candidates should note that the saved copy of the CGBSE result 2017 can be used as a reference only. For all official purpose, the valid certificate issued by the Board must be used.This year, the highest percentage has been secured by Chetan Agrawal, Kiran Public HS School, Kuruda, Dhamtari (98.17%). While the second rank has been secured by Vinita Patel (97.67%) from Bilaspur, Karan Sahu from Raipur has made it to the third rank by securing 97.33%.CGBSE result can also be retrieved school wise, using the school code.Previous year, the Board had announced the result on 29 April 2016. While the overall pass percentage was 55.32, a total of 421333 candidates had appeared for the same.