CERE 2017: Research, Education Conference Inaugurated At IIM Indore

The formal Inaugural Ceremony of Conference on Excellence in Research and Education (CERE) took place on May 5, 2017 at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. The four day conference began on Thursday with two Pre-Conference Workshops conducted by experts. The conference will have more than 90 paper presentations by around 150 participants from various institutes across the nation. The inauguration of the conference took place in the presence Professor Pulak Ghosh, Faculty, IIM Bangalore, Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIM Indore and all the research fellows, scholars, faculty and students registered for the conference.Professor Krishnan in his address discussed about the importance of research and how to come up with newer ideas. He also discussed about the evergreen debate between management theory and practices.'We need to put our efforts to improve higher education both in terms of quality and quantity, and focus on research', he noted. He mentioned that the ranking systems today not only measure how many research paper a scholar has published, or how many conferences or seminars he/she attended, but also what contribution his/her research brought in the society as a whole. He welcomed all the participants and encouraged them to gain as much as possible from the conference.FPM participant Shweta Gupta, also the Coordinator for CERE, then shared her views about the conference and discussed about the need to understand self-management quoting examples from the 'Bhagwadgita'.This was followed by the first Keynote Address of the day by Professor Pulak Ghosh, Faculty, IIM Bangalore. Professor Ghosh gave an informative presentation on the topic-'How Big Data is Changing Management Research'. Big Data, he said, refers to large volume of data and can be a combination of digital information of both structured and unstructured data derived from consumers in digital world like web app, social networks etc.; but for practical purposes, it is the value that comes from analyzing various kinds and sizes of datasets to make better decisions.The second half of the day witnessed various technical sessions, followed by another Keynote Address by Professor Richard M. Burton, Duke University, USA. His presentation was on the topic-'Three Great Books of 1967' which discussed about the three very influential books of management namely, 'Organizations in Action: Social Science Bases of Administrative Theory' by James D. Thompson; 'Organization and Environment' by Paul R. Lawrence and J. W. Lorsch and 'A Theory of Leadership Effectiveness' by Fred Fiedler.