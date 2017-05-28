Centre To Include Sports In School Curriculum: Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu today said sports should be an integral part of everyone's life and the Centre is in the process of include it in school curriculum.

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu today said sports should be an integral part of everyone's life and the Centre is in the process of include it in school curriculum. He said the government will promote traditional sports like kabaddi and kho kho in the country and will also draw a road map in view of the task force constituted by the Prime Minister for the next Olympic games.



Referring to the prime minister's Mann ki Baat radio programme in which Narendra Modi had emphasised on the importance of sports, Mr. Naidu said the youth should be motivated to take up sports especially in school.



"I believe that to achieve excellence in sports, efforts need to be given at each level, from family and communities to schools, regional academies, states and national level," he said at DD Sports Conclave today.



Sports improves physical and mental health, and foster team spirit, the Union information and broadcasting minister said, adding movies made on lives of sportspersons go a long way in inspiring youth to take up sports.



On developing Varanasi as a smart city, Mr. Naidu sought people's participation and said the attitude that government will do everything cannot help in bringing change.



"For smart city project, what is required is smart administration, smart infrastructure and smart people who believe they are also stakeholders in the development arena.



"I am positive that the energy and enthusiasm shown by the Uttar Pradesh government will help in transforming Varanasi into a smart city," he said.



