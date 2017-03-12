Centre Establishes Banana Research Centre In Bihar

New Delhi: To cater to the needs of the local farmers, the Central Government has established the Banana Research Centre in Gorole, Vaishali. According to Radha Mohan Singh, Union Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare Minister this area has been selected for the establishment of Banana Research Centre, keeping in view the ecological conditions of this place. The minister also said that Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agriculture University has initiated the research work to double the income of the Banana growers.
The Minister made this statement yesterday on the occasion of the laying the foundation stone of the Banana Research Centre at Gorole, Vaishali, Bihar Centre.
Mr. Singh stated that Rajendra Krishi Viswavidyalaya, Pusa has got the status of Central Agriculture University only in October, 2016. After that the Government has established this Banana Research Centre to fulfil the aspirations of the banana growers of Vaishali. Banana Research Centre, Vaishali falls under Garole area and because of the ecological conditions of Garole, it has been selected for the establishment of this centre.
He further stated that this centre will work in the areas of finding reasons of less production in banana, enhancement in acreage for cultivation, suitable utilization of the various parts of the plants, different products, marketing and value addition.
With starting this centre the research work will get more momentum. He was hopeful that with the cooperation of the researchers of this centre and with the participation of farmers, it would help to bring a new era of banana cultivation in Bihar and surrounding states like it happened in Maharashtra.
Union Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare Minister further stated that the farmers of Maharashtra have developed a domestic and export market with the help of 26 cooperative societies operating in the state and thus has given a new direction in the field of banana cultivation. By adopting high density cultivation, tissue culture, drip irrigation etc. Maharashtra is transporting high quality bananas to the entire country through 12-15 thousand Railway Wagons.
