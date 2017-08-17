Central Scholarship For College, University Students: Apply Till October 31

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a latest notification said that the online application for "Central Sector Scheme for Scholarship for College and university students" for the year 2017, first renewal for the year 2016 and second renewal for the year 2015 is available on National Scholarship Portal (http://scholarships.gov.in). According to the CBSE, students may visit the National Scholarship Portal to apply for fresh & renewal of scholarship.
The last date for submission of online application form for 2017(Fresh) central sector scheme of scholarship for college and university students is October 31, 2017 and for the renewal scholarship for 1st renewal 2016 and 2nd renewal 2015 is August 31.
"All the candidates are advised to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions (if required show the original documents to institute) else the application would be treated as INVALID," said the notification from CBSE.
