Central Government To Introduce New Scheme To Reduce School Bag Burden

Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar today said digitisation of schools will help lessen the weight of school bags. The minister went on to add that the Centre is going to equip schools that procure digital board and projector with a software in its bid to reduce the burden of school bag from the next academic session. "The central government is bringing in a new scheme to lessen the weight of school bags. Those schools who procure digital boards and projector will get the software," the Union minister said addressing a function after inaugurating 20 high-tech schools in Jawad tehsil of the district."Seventy lakh teachers teach 26 crore students in 15 lakh schools from Class I to XII across the country. Of them 10 crore students get mid day meal," Javadekar said.The studies through LCD screens and projectors in 20 hi-tech schools inaugurated today in Jawad, will commence shortly.The teachers of these schools have been trained to use the new technology.The schools that have been turned into hi-tech ones, include Government Higher Secondary School, Athana and Boys Higher Secondary School, Ratangarh.BJP vice president and party MP affairs in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and MP Minister Archana Chitnis among others were present for the function.