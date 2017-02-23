CENTAC To Make Admissions To Professional Courses In Pondicherry

Admission to various professional courses including medical in colleges in the union territory during 2017-18 academic year will be made by the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC). A government order published in the current issue of State Gazette also announced formation of the 15-member CENTAC under the chairmanship of the Education Secretary, reported Press Trust of India. Puducherry had earlier asked the central government to allow the medical entrance examination tests to be conducted under CENTAC instead of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017.According to last year notification by Centralised Admission Committee, admissions will be done to these government colleges through CENTAC:Indira Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute, Puducherry, Rajiv Gandhi Ayurveda Medical College, Mahe, Mahatma Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Puducherry, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research Puducherry, Pondicherry Engineering College, Puducherry, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Institute of Engineering and Technology Karaikal, Mother Theresa Post Graduate and Research Institute of Health Sciences, Puducherry and Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College, Puducherry.The government order which was published in the State Gazette stated that the government had decided to entrust the task of admission to various professional courses for 2017-18 academic year to be carried out by the CENTAC.The courses include B.Tech, medicine, dental, Veterinary and Animal Sciences, B.Pharm, B.Sc (Nursing), LLB and Agriculture offered by colleges under the purview of the union territory government and also those run by government- sponsored and funded societies and also the unaided private institutions.Director (in-charge) of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute Dr V Govindaraj is the convenor of the CENTAC.Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on February 15 said that he had requested the Centre government to exempt his state from National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG based selection of students for medical colleges during the 2017-2018 academic year. Narayanasamy also said that a resolution tabled by him on the floor of the Puducherry assembly on January 24 on the matter had been adopted unanimously and it had since been sent to the Health Ministry to exempt Puducherry from the NEET purview, reported Press Trust of India.