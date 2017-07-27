CEE Kerala Publishes KEAM Third Phase Allotment Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture Admission List, Vacancy Details CEE Kerala has published the list of candidates who have taken admission to engineering, pharmacy and architecture degree courses based on the KEAM third phase allotment result.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT KEAM Third Phase Allotment Admission List, Vacancy Details Published New Delhi: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has published the list of candidates who have taken admission to various professional colleges for engineering, pharmacy and architecture degree courses based on the



The CEE has published list after it has completed the admission based on the third allotment list.



The activities related to the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) to Professional Degree Courses for the year 2017-18 commenced from June 23(Friday). In that phase, online options were invited to Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses only.



The Medical & Allied courses were included in the Centralised Allotment Process in due course.



A press statement from CEE Kerala also said the the admission process to to all self financing , private engineering / architecture colleges and self financing pharmacy colleges have been concluded with this.



Click here for more





Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has published the list of candidates who have taken admission to various professional colleges for engineering, pharmacy and architecture degree courses based on the KEAM third phase allotment result. CEE Kerala has also published the list vacancy details of these courses in colleges from the state. The lists have been published on the official website of CEE, Kerala and the same can be accessed now.The CEE has published list after it has completed the admission based on the third allotment list.The activities related to the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) to Professional Degree Courses for the year 2017-18 commenced from June 23(Friday). In that phase, online options were invited to Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses only.The Medical & Allied courses were included in the Centralised Allotment Process in due course.A press statement from CEE Kerala also said the the admission process to to all self financing , private engineering / architecture colleges and self financing pharmacy colleges have been concluded with this.Click here for more Education News