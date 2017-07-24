CEE Kerala MSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2017: Admit Cards To Be Released Tomorrow

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will release admit card for the MSc Nursing admission entrance exam 2017, tomorrow (25 July 2017).

New Delhi:  Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will release admit card for the MSc Nursing admission entrance exam 2017, tomorrow (25 July 2017). The exam will be held on 30 July 2017 (Sunday) at Thiruvananthapuram. Admit cards will be available at cee.kerala.gov.in. 'The Admit Cards of certain candidates are withheld due to some defects in their online applications. Those candidates can view the defects by clicking the menu item 'Memo'. Such candidates are required to rectify the defects by uploading the relevant documents through the web site www.cee.kerala.gov.in before 5 pm on 27.07.2017. Documents submitted by post/e-mail/fax will not be accepted for rectifying the defect under any circumstances,' reads the official notification.


How to download CEE Kerala MSc Nursing Admission Entrance Exam 2017


Go to the official website cee-kerala.org, cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on the link PGN2017-Candidate Portal

Click on the link displaying 'admit card'

Enter the application number

Enter the password

Submit the details

Download the admit card

Candidates must take the admit card to the exam hall. CEE Kerala will not send the admit card to the candidates by post.

In case candidates have forgotten the application number, they can retrieve the same by clicking on the 'Find Application Number' link available on the website. In such cases, candidates shall have to give their name and registered mobile number.

