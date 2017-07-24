CEE Kerala MSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2017: Admit Cards To Be Released Tomorrow

How to download CEE Kerala MSc Nursing Admission Entrance Exam 2017
Go to the official website cee-kerala.org, cee.kerala.gov.in
Click on the link PGN2017-Candidate Portal
Click on the link displaying 'admit card'
Enter the application number
Enter the password
Submit the details
Download the admit card
Candidates must take the admit card to the exam hall. CEE Kerala will not send the admit card to the candidates by post.
Read also: KEAM 2017 Third Phase Allotment Published; Check Now @ Cee.kerala.gov.in
In case candidates have forgotten the application number, they can retrieve the same by clicking on the 'Find Application Number' link available on the website. In such cases, candidates shall have to give their name and registered mobile number.
Click here for more Education News