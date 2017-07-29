CEE AMPAI-Masters-2017 Exam To Be Held On 6 August

The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) AMPAI-MASTERS-2017-WB will be held on August 6. A CEE-AMPA spokesman said today, "August one is the last date for online and offline form submission of applications against Rs 200 for examination fee." The examination is for MBA, MCA, M Tech & M Pharm courses. The examination is under the supervision of Department of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal.The six private institutions under CEE AMPAI Masters are - JIS College of Engineering (JISCE), Kalyani, Narula Institute of Technology (NIT), Agarpara, Guru Nanak Institute of Technology (GNIT), Sodepur, Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology (GNIPST), Sodepur, Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Degree Engineering College (DSCSDEC), Dumdum and Khalsa English High School, Bhawanipur.