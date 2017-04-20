CBSE Withdraws Affiliation Of 3 UP Schools, Downgrades 2 Others

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Withdraws Affiliation Of 3 UP Schools, Downgrades 2 Others New Delhi: Suggesting the violation of affiliation bye-laws and other reasons, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has withdrawn the affiliation of Pillars Public School in Gorakhpur, Rajni Public School in Bulandshahr and Sir Syed Public School in Varanasi. The central school body has downgraded affiliation of Bal Niketan Junior High School in Varanasi and Noorul Huda English Medium School in Lucknow, following complaints of irregularities.



According to PTI, the Board has also debarred King N Queens World School, in Kanpur from taking admission in Class XI and XII for two academic sessions. An inspection committee found the Kanpur school guilty of admitting students without sanction.



In a letter sent to the managers of the UP schools whose affiliations have been withdrawn, CBSE has said that "after due deliberation the Competent Authority has decided to withdraw the provisional affiliation for Secondary and Senior Secondary level granted to the school w.e.f. academic session 2017-18" and it also said that schools stand "disaffiliated with immediate effect".



The board also asked these three schools to not to use the name of CBSE and affiliation number in any manner. The show cause notice has also asked the schools to not to register students in classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 for Board Examinations from next academic session, however, the board allowed the existing students of Class 10 and 12 of these schools to appear in board examination'2018.



List of Schools Served Show Cause Notice



to these schools from Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka:



DPS Mathura Road, New Delhi

DPS R K Puram, New Delhi

Silver Oak School, Alwar, Rajasthan

Delhi Public School, Near Neel Bad Crossing, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

The Pillars Public School, Gorakhpur, UP

Rajni Public School, Bulandshahr, UP

Sir Syed Public School, Varanasi, UP

Bal Niketan Junior High School, Varanasi, UP

Noorul Huda English Medium School, Fatehpur, UP

Kings N Queens World School, Kanpur, UP

Tagore Senior Secondary School, Villupuram, Tamil Nadu

Matoshree Kashiben Vrajlal International Vidyalaya, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Margadarshan Central School, Ilakal, Karnataka



These schools have been served because of the violation of the CBSE affiliation Bye-laws. In another development recently, the board asked the schools to follow the affiliation bye-laws by



(With Inputs from PTI)



