CBSE Withdraws Academic Electives And Vocational Subjects For Class 12

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to withdraw academic electives and vocational subjects from the curriculum of Class 12. In an official release the Board has made the announcement of scraping off the subjects from the academic session 2017-2018. However those students who are currently pursuing these subjects and are in Class 11 will continue them and appear for the examination as well. The Board has asked schools not to offer the subjects from the coming session 2017-2018.
Citing the reason to be lesser enrolment, the Board has decided to take this decision. The list of subjects excluded from the curriculum are:
Academic Electives: Philosophy, Creative Writing and Translation Studies, Heritahe Craft, Graphic Design, Human Rights and Gender Studies, Theatre Studies and Library and Information Science.
Vocational Subjects: Poultry nutrition and physiology, poultry products and technology, poultry disease and their control, foundry technology, management of dairy animals, milk marketing and entrepreneurship, dairy product technology, nail technology and retail, arts and science of makeup and retail, estimation in civil engineering, elementary structural mechanics, secretarial practice and accounting, office communication, AC & refrigeration I/II, biology ophthalmic, optics, ophthalmic technology, lab medicine, clinical biochemistry, microbiology, radiation physics, radiography I/II, health education-communication, first aid & emergency medical care, child health nursing, midwifery, health centre management, integrated transport operations, bakery, confectionary, music aesthetics and music production.
