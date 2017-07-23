UGC NET November Exam Notification Tomorrow; Application To Start From August 1 CBSE will release the notification for UGC NET November 2017 exam notification tomorrow.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the notification for UGC NET November 2017 exam notification tomorrow. CBSE is scheduled to conduct the next edition of University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) exam on November month. According to the notified schedule, the online registration for the exam will start from August 1. The last date for application will be August 30.



"It is notified that CBSE will conduct the next UGC-NET for Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor on 05th November, 2017 (Sunday). The candidates who desire to appear in the test may see the detailed notification available on the website http://cbsenet.nic.in from 24th July, 2017," said a short notification published on the CBSE NET official website.



"Subsequent to the orders of the Hon'ble High Court of Kerala, University Grants Commission had revised the procedure and criteria of qualifying candidates and as such it has been decided that 6% of the total candidates who appear in the UGC-NET examination will be declared qualified," said a press release from UGC.



Quoting previous years' numbers of qualified candidates (June 2015 - 4.83%, December 2015 - 4.96%, July 2016 - 4.08% and January 2017- 3.99%), the higher education authority maintained that "as such the number of candidates who would qualify in the future NET Examinations is likely to increase" with qualifying 6% of the total candidates who appear in the exam.



"Although the UGC claims that the reservation criteria will be implemented within this 6% of students who qualify but that will also result in a sharp decrease in the total number of students who qualify NET. This effectively means that the total number of students qualifying NET exam every year will come down to 3% as compared to the current bi-annual mode," Students Federation of India (SFI) responded to this in a statement.



"There are thousands of teaching posts vacant in higher educational institutions of the country, with drastic reduction in numbers qualifying NET, this is an attack on employment of thousands students who are potential candidates for these teaching posts," added SFI statement.



The student body also claimed that the lowering of total numbers of those qualifying NET will direct impact the number of students being awarded JRF.

Last week, Minister of State for HRD Mahendra Nath Pandey told Rajya Sabha that CBSE will continue to conduct the NET for post graduate students to make them eligible for assistant professorship or junior research fellowship in universities.



"As per directions of the Ministry of HRD, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been conducting the National Eligibility Test (NET) examination. There is no proposal under consideration at present to entrust responsibility of conducting the exam through any other mechanism," he said in a written response.



The CBSE had last year approached the HRD Ministry expressing its inability to conduct the exam due to capacity crunch as it was overburdened with other tests such as the JEE-MAIN and the NEET, for under-graduate engineering and medical courses.



The UGC had, in April, cleared the uncertainty over the exam saying it would be conducted by the CBSE, following which the July exam was pushed to November this year, reported PTI.

CBSE UGC NET November 2017 Exam: Important Dates

Publication of UGC NET Notification: July 24, 2017

Online Application Starts: August 1, 2017

Online Application Ends: August 30, 2017

Last date for payment of fee: August 31, 2017

CBSE UGC NET exam: November 5, 2017



(With Inputs from PTI)



