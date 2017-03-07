CBSE UGC NET July 2017: Application Process To Begin In April

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is the conducting body for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET). UGC NET is conducted twice in a year - January and July. It is a qualifying examination for the post of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship or both. The application process for UGC NET July 2017 will begin in April. The board is yet to release the official notification in this regard but here we bring you the tentative schedule and other important details related to UGC NET exam.
UGC NET Tentative Schedule
Beginning of Application process: April 2017
End of Application process: First week of May 2017
Entrance Exam: Second Sunday of July 2017
In 2016, the July phase of the exam was conducted on July 10, 2016. Considering the exam date from last year, it is expected that CBSE would conduct the exam on the second Sunday of July, this year too.
Who can appear for UGC NET July 2017
UGC NET score is a qualifying criterion for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). UGC NET score is also compulsory for recruitment as Assistant Professor in public universities. So candidates who wish to become a lecturer in a university or wish to continue research in their field of interest must appear for the exam.
Many universities also prefer UGC NET qualified candidates during admission to PhD courses. Such candidates are exempted from appearing for PhD entrance exams and are directly called for interview.
CBSE conducts NET exam for 84 different subjects. Candidates whose subject is not listed can appear for NET in an allied discipline.
