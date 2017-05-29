CBSE UGC NET January 2017 Result Announced; Check Now At Cbseresults.nic.in

Where to check CBSE UGC NET January 2017 result?
The result can be viewed through the link available on the Cbseresults.nic.in website.
How to check CBSE UGC NET 2017 result?
Step one: Go to CBSE results website: cbseresults.nic.in
Step two: Click on the result link for CBSE UGC NET January 2017.
Step three: Enter your Application Number, Roll Number and Date of Birth.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
Your CBSE UGC NET 2017 result will comprise of the marks scored individually in each of the three papers and the cumulative score. The result will also carry your qualification status for both JRF and Assistant Professorship. The board will release the cutoff marks for each subject soon.
UGC NET is conducted for a total of 100 subjects. The test comprises of three papers in which one is related to general awareness and teaching and research aptitude and the other two are subject-specific.