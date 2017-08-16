CBSE 'Udaan' Helps 135 Girls To Clear JEE Mains 2017 "It has been seen that the participation of girl students in engineering entrance examinations as compared to boys is much lower. More than 75 percent of the registered candidates are boys,' said CBSE Chairman RK Chaturvedi.

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE 'Udaan' Helps 135 Girls To Clear JEE Mains 2017 New Delhi: With an objective of assisting meritorious girl students(scoring above 70% or above and 80% in mathematics and science) with mentoring and tutorial support, CBSE's 'Udaan' project has helped 135 girl students clear the much coveted Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains 2017. The examination, which garners huge attention from 10+2 (appearing and pass) students, every year, witnessed close to 11 lakh students this year including 3 lakh female examinees. This year, IITs have introduced a special quota for girl students, as well, to fill the gender balance in the institutes. Previous year 143 girl students had cleared the exam under Udaan project.



Udaan project was launched by the Board to address the gender gap in leading engineering institutions of the country and provide a platform to girl students aspiring to join the institutes. For 2016-2017, 1031 girl students had applied for the project.



"The project motivates meritorious girls towards further study of science and mathematics instead of soft subjects, it hand holds them and provides necessary training. "The scheme relies on latest technology which gives ease of learning to a girl student without having to step out of her home on a daily basis. The study materials are pre-loaded on tablets and made convenient with mobile applications," CBSE Chairman RK Chaturvedi told PTI.



"It has been seen that the participation of girl students in engineering entrance examinations as compared to boys is much lower. More than 75 percent of the registered candidates are boys. The idea is to mainstream girl students and prepare them for future leadership roles by removing social, economic or cultural constraints," RK Chaturvedi said.



The scheme is limited for students from families with an annual income of less than Rs 6 lakh. Besides subject experts, students from IITs are also serving as mentors, and motivational tours to IIT Delhi are also arranged under the scheme.



(With Inputs From PTI)



