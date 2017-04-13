CBSE To Scrap Marks Moderation Policy, May Lead To Lower DU Cutoffs

Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE To Scrap Marks Moderation Policy, May Lead To Lower DU Cutoffs New Delhi: Ministry of Human Resource and Development is planning to scrape moderation of marks in board exams. Removal of moderation of marks may also result in lower cut-offs in college admission in the country. The move comes after Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in December last year has requested MHRD to develop a consensus on completely removing the marks moderation policy which always led to inflation of marks in board exam results.



As per the marks moderation policy up to 15% estra marks are awarded to students in certain papers in which the questions are deemed to be difficult. The CBSE said that a unilateral scrapping of the policy would put CBSE students at a disadvantage during UG college admissions, hence it was very important that all state boards also agree to it.



A senior HRD Ministry official told PTI, "The ministry has called a meeting of all state education secretaries and chairmen of the state boards on April 24 and the issue is likely to be taken up there. The recommendations by the CBSE will be taken into account and we will see if a consensus can be arrived at with the states."



As of now, on receiving complainst about the difficulty level of questions in any subject CBSE forms an expert panel which examines the question paper and decides what grace marks should be awarded to each student. This had resulted in the inflation of students who scored more than 95% in board exams between 2008 and 2014.



The increased scores in 12th board exams, forced many Delhi university colleges to set high cut off marks, 100% in some cases during UG admission.



The official said that the board members believe that moderation is unjust to the best students and has led to high cut-offs in institutes of higher education. CBSE has suggested that the difficulty level of questions should be uniform across a single paper and between different papers across boards.



The moderation of marks which is done to bring parity in student's marks in view of the subjectivity involved during evaluation of the answer sheets, has also been a topic of discussion in the academic circles.



(With Inputs from Press trust of India)



