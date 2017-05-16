CBSE To Re-Conduct NEET UG 2017 For Students In Warangal The exam will be conducted tomorrow and all concerned students have already been informed about the schedule and venue for the exam.

New Delhi: Amidst the controversies surrounding the NEET UG exam 2017, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be re-conducting the exam in Warangal where students had complained that they were not provided with the question paper in Telugu despite having selected the medium of language for exam as Telugu. The information was confirmed by a NEET official from Telangana. The exam will be conducted tomorrow and all concerned students have already been informed about the schedule and venue for the exam.



According to the official who spoke to NDTV, the exam will be attended by a total of 230 students out of which 228 students would attempt the exam in Telugu while rest two would appear for the exam in Hindi. The 228 students had been provided with question paper carrying questions in Hindi language despite having selected Telugu as their medium of examination. The exam will be conducted at St. Peters Central Public School, Warangal.



When the students complained to the invigilator present they were told to attempt the paper in the language provided. After the exam was over, parents and some student organizations staged protest against the unjust treatment meted out to the students. Consequently the board is re-conducting the exam for these students.



This year the NEET exam has been mired b=with multiple controversies including allegations that the questions in English and Hindi question paper were comparatively easier than those in regional language question papers. Students also complained that questions had not been translated properly clearly showing Board's lack of preparedness at conducting the exam in multiple languages.



