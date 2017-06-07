CBSE To Provide Marks Along With Grades To Students In Maharashtra Schools

CBSE will set up 9 guidance centres to help students from outside Maharashtra to fill up application forms for class 11th admission in Maharashtra state government schools and colleges.
In case of offline application forms, the certification of marks by the respective school principals based on the data provided by CBSE will be accepted by the Department of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Government of Maharashtra.
CBSE provides grades on a scale of A1 to E. A1 being the best grade, and E being awarded in subjects a candidate has failed.
CBSE announced 10th results on June 3 while the SSC examination or class 10th results for Maharashtra board are still awaited. The board is yet to confirm a date when the result for class 10th students would be out. As per reports, almost 17 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra board SSC examination this year. There have been speculations that the board will announce the 10th results on or after June 9 but a confirmation from the board is awaited.
