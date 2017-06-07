CBSE To Provide Marks Along With Grades To Students In Maharashtra Schools In view of the Maharashtra State Government, considering only marks and grades for admission to class 11th in state institution, CBSE has decided to give marks of class 10th board examination 2017 to all students of CBSE affiliated schools in Maharashtra state.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CBSE To Provide Marks Along With Grades To Students In Maharashtra New Delhi: In view of the Maharashtra State Government, considering only marks and grades for admission to class 11th in state institution, CBSE has decided to give marks of class 10th board examination 2017 to all students of CBSE affiliated schools in Maharashtra state. CBSE follows Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and Grading System for class 10th board exam. In this system students are provided with grades instead of marks. CBSE has also decided to set up guidance centres for students from outside of Maharashtra seeking admission to class 11th in Maharashtra state institutions.



CBSE will set up 9 guidance centres to help students from outside Maharashtra to fill up application forms for class 11th admission in Maharashtra state government schools and colleges.



In case of offline application forms, the certification of marks by the respective school principals based on the data provided by CBSE will be accepted by the Department of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Government of Maharashtra.



. A1 being the best grade, and E being awarded in subjects a candidate has failed.



CBSE announced 10th results on June 3 while the SSC examination or class 10th results for Maharashtra board are still awaited.



Click here for more







In view of the Maharashtra State Government, considering only marks and grades for admission to class 11th in state institution, CBSE has decided to give marks of class 10th board examination 2017 to all students of CBSE affiliated schools in Maharashtra state. CBSE follows Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and Grading System for class 10th board exam. In this system students are provided with grades instead of marks. CBSE has also decided to set up guidance centres for students from outside of Maharashtra seeking admission to class 11th in Maharashtra state institutions.CBSE will set up 9 guidance centres to help students from outside Maharashtra to fill up application forms for class 11th admission in Maharashtra state government schools and colleges.In case of offline application forms, the certification of marks by the respective school principals based on the data provided by CBSE will be accepted by the Department of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Government of Maharashtra. CBSE provides grades on a scale of A1 to E . A1 being the best grade, and E being awarded in subjects a candidate has failed.CBSE announced 10th results on June 3 while the SSC examination or class 10th results for Maharashtra board are still awaited. The board is yet to confirm a date when the result for class 10th students would be out. As per reports, almost 17 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra board SSC examination this year. There have been speculations that the board will announce the 10th results on or after June 9 but a confirmation from the board is awaited.Click here for more Education News