CBSE To Make Affiliated Schools 'Aadhaar Enrolment Centres'

New Delhi: In a latest notification, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) sought 'full cooperation from its affiliated schools' in enhancing the coverage of 'Aadhaar enrolment' to implement government project 'Mera Aadhaar, Meri Pehchaan'. According to the notification, CBSE has partnered with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) as 'Registrar' to collect demographic and biometric data from residents directly or through Enrolment Agencies.



CBSE asked the schools to setup the 'Enrolment Centre' to facilitate their bonafide students, teachers/staff and their family members only to enrol for Aadhaar as well as for corrections and / or updations.



As part of its terms and conditions, the board also asked the schools to collect demographic and biometric data of all students/ teachers/ staff and their family members as per UIDAI enrolment process.

"Schools shall only use the latest Aadhaar software provided by UIDAI for enrolment purpose and configure the same in the laptops earmarked for enrolment purpose", said the board as another condition.



Schools, the notification also said that, shall procure devices and other equipment as per UIDAI checklist themselves for setting up of Enrolment Centre. The equipment such as computer, printer, biometric devices and other accessories shall have to be procured by schools as per the specification prescribed by the UIDAI from time to time.



"The biometric devices used for enrolment shall meet the specification prescribed by Authority as well as certified as per the process prescribed by the UIDAI," the notification said.



CBSE sought full cooperation from its affiliated schools in enhancing the coverage of Aadhaar enrolment among the students studying in schools, who don't have Aadhaar number, and of new admissions at the primary stage itself.



CBSE also said that the schools volunteering and desirous to extend their facilities to 'Aadhaar Enrolment Centre' will have to sign separate Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CBSE/UIDAI.



While the schools will not be charging any fees for the Aadhaar enrolment, CBSE will pay them Rs 30 for every enrolment, reported PTI.



The schools will also be required to adhere to all code of conducts applicable to other enrolment centres.



The move comes against the backdrop of the Central government mandating Aadhaar card for several benefits in educational institutions, including mid-day meal schemes and several fellowships.



While the government has claimed that nobody will be denied benefits for want of Aadhaar, students have been encouraged to enrol for it within a dedicated span of time.



(With Inputs from PTI)



