CBSE Teachers Awards: Board Felicitates Teachers For Innovations In Classroom Teaching Thirty Three teachers from across the country and abroad were conferred CBSE award for their innovations in classroom teaching for the year 2016-17.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Teachers Awards: CBSE Felicitates Teachers For Innovations In Classroom Teaching New Delhi: The Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD), Government of India, Upendra Kushwaha felicitated the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) teachers for their contribution to the field of education. Thirty Three teachers from across the country and abroad were conferred CBSE award for their innovations in classroom teaching for the year 2016-17. The selection of the awardees is based on the academic efficiency and improvement, interest, reputation in the community, perseverance and commitment towards education, said a statement from CBSE.



The CBSE award ceremony was held on September 11, 2017 in Delhi in the presence of



The minister congratulated all the awardees and said that their contribution in nation building and liberating generations is unparalleled. Teachers are truly the pride of a nation and have a long lasting impact on learners and in nation building, said the minister.



The CBSE Chairperson Ms Anita Karwal congratulated all the recipients and said that these awards are an acknowledgement of the hard work and commitment demonstrated by these teachers in the holistic development of the students instilling in them a sense of responsibility and citizenship along with academic excellence.



"The Board is pleased to present the annual CBSE teachers awards 2016-17 to reward those teachers who go beyond their call of duty to inspire students to greater heights, have accomplished milestones in their profession and contributed in uplifting the overall performance of their respective institutions," said Anita Karwal Chairperson, CBSE.



She congratulated each one of the teachers on being named as recipient of this coveted award.



"This compilation is a token of recognition for their efforts in discharging the responsibilities entrusted to them. The Board sincerely hopes that this award would rejuvenate them and they will rededicate themselves further to the cause of education and nation building with even more enthusiasm," she added.



Mr Anurag Tripathi, Secretary CBSE, extended vote of thanks and said that these awards are a recognition of the precious effort made by each awardee in ensuring quality education and propagating human values in the youth.



The CBSE Teachers Awards consist of a Merit certificate, a shawl and a prize of Rs 50,000/-. By awarding the teachers, the Board thus honours the contribution of their trendsetting practices in education.



Click here for more



The Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD), Government of India, Upendra Kushwaha felicitated the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) teachers for their contribution to the field of education. Thirty Three teachers from across the country and abroad were conferred CBSE award for their innovations in classroom teaching for the year 2016-17. The selection of the awardees is based on the academic efficiency and improvement, interest, reputation in the community, perseverance and commitment towards education, said a statement from CBSE.The CBSE award ceremony was held on September 11, 2017 in Delhi in the presence of newly appointed CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal IAS, Member Secretary NCTE Mr Sanjay Awasthi, Director NCERT Dr. Hrushikesh Senapaty, Secretary of CBSE Mr Anurag Tripathi and several other distinguished dignitaries from the MHRD, representatives of NVS, KVS and Government schools.The minister congratulated all the awardees and said that their contribution in nation building and liberating generations is unparalleled. Teachers are truly the pride of a nation and have a long lasting impact on learners and in nation building, said the minister.The CBSE Chairperson Ms Anita Karwal congratulated all the recipients and said that these awards are an acknowledgement of the hard work and commitment demonstrated by these teachers in the holistic development of the students instilling in them a sense of responsibility and citizenship along with academic excellence."The Board is pleased to present the annual CBSE teachers awards 2016-17 to reward those teachers who go beyond their call of duty to inspire students to greater heights, have accomplished milestones in their profession and contributed in uplifting the overall performance of their respective institutions," said Anita Karwal Chairperson, CBSE.She congratulated each one of the teachers on being named as recipient of this coveted award."This compilation is a token of recognition for their efforts in discharging the responsibilities entrusted to them. The Board sincerely hopes that this award would rejuvenate them and they will rededicate themselves further to the cause of education and nation building with even more enthusiasm," she added.Mr Anurag Tripathi, Secretary CBSE, extended vote of thanks and said that these awards are a recognition of the precious effort made by each awardee in ensuring quality education and propagating human values in the youth.The CBSE Teachers Awards consist of a Merit certificate, a shawl and a prize of Rs 50,000/-. By awarding the teachers, the Board thus honours the contribution of their trendsetting practices in education.Click here for more Education News